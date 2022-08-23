American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Ushers in New CIO

Airlines major American Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) recently announced the appointment of Ganesh Jayaram, the current chief information officer (CIO) of Deere, as its new chief digital and information officer. The appointment will be effective from September 1.

Jayaram Replaces Leibman

Jayaram replaces current CIO Maya Leibman, who previously announced her decision to relocate to the U.K. for family reasons. However, Leibman will continue with the company in an advisory role and will assist in the transition until the end of the year.

Leibman has been with the company since 1994 and was appointed as CIO in 2012. Leibman played a major role in the company’s transition to the cloud and the integration of IT systems post its merger with US Airways.

Meanwhile, Jayaram will report to CEO Robert Isom.

Jayaram comes with rich experience in this field. At Deere, he had worked in various information technology and business roles in the past 16 years. Moreover, before Deere, he had notable stints in companies like Danaher Corp., Canon USA, and Boston Consulting Group.

Website Traffic Trends are Mixed

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into American Airlines’ performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the American Airlines website recorded an 11.57% monthly fall in global visits in July, compared to June. However, year-to-date, American Airlines website traffic increased by 30.44%, compared to the previous year.

Website Traffic

Is American Airlines a Buy or Sell?

Overall, the consensus among analysts for American Airlines stock is a Hold based on seven Holds and two Sells. The average AAL price target of $15.25 implies an upside potential of 11.2% from current levels. Shares have declined 28.3% over the past year.

Key Takeaways

With staffing shortages, rising fuel prices, and customer issues often common in the airline industry, the appointment of an experienced hand like Jayaram is likely to hold the company in good stead.

