American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Slapped with $4.1M Fine for Tarmac Delays

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Slapped with $4.1M Fine for Tarmac Delays
Market News

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Slapped with $4.1M Fine for Tarmac Delays

Story Highlights

The U.S. Department of Transportation has imposed the largest-ever fine on American Airlines for tarmac delays.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) $4.1 million for unlawfully keeping passengers stranded on dozens of flights during long delays without allowing them to exit the plane. This marks the largest-ever fine imposed by the DOT for long tarmac delays.

American Airlines Fined for Tarmac Delays

An extensive investigation by the DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) revealed that passengers on 43 American Airlines flights between 2018 and 2021 were forced to sit on the tarmac for over three hours without being given a chance to deplane, violating the federal rule for tarmac delays. These tarmac delays impacted a total of 5,821 passengers. Most of the delays were at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

Of the $4.1 million fine, half will be credited to AAL for compensation that it has already paid to customers for such delays. It is worth noting that in 2016, DOT imposed a then-record fine of $1.6 million on American Airlines for tarmac delays.  

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the latest action against American Airlines is part of the department’s continued efforts to enforce the rights of airline passengers. In May, the DOT proposed a rule that would require airlines to provide compensation and cover expenses for amenities such as meals, hotels, and rebooking when they are responsible for stranding passengers.

Meanwhile, American Airlines told DOT that these delays were caused by exceptional weather issues and the 43 flights included in the enforcement order represented less than 0.001% of the nearly 7.7 million flights operated by the carrier and its regional partners during 2018 to 2021. AAL added that it has devoted significant time and investment to address the issues related to tarmac delays.    

Is American Airlines Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On Monday, Evercore analyst Duane Pfennigwerth lowered his price target for American Airlines to $17 from $19 and maintained a Hold rating on the stock. The analyst adjusted his airline estimates to reflect a higher assumed fuel curve and the Hawaii wildfire’s impact. Pfennigwerth said that he would be surprised to see revenue outlook upgrades at the upcoming early September conferences.

Wall Street is sidelined on American Airlines stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on one Buy, nine Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $17.55 implies 19.1% upside. Shares have risen about 16% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAL

American Airlines still sees FY23 CASM-ex up 2%-4%
The FlyAmerican Airlines still sees FY23 CASM-ex up 2%-4%
7d ago
AAL
American Airlines now sees Q3 CASM-ex up 4%-6% vs. prior 2%-4% view
AAL
American Airlines updates guidance on new collective bargaining agreement
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAL

American Airlines still sees FY23 CASM-ex up 2%-4%
The FlyAmerican Airlines still sees FY23 CASM-ex up 2%-4%
7d ago
AAL
American Airlines now sees Q3 CASM-ex up 4%-6% vs. prior 2%-4% view
The FlyAmerican Airlines now sees Q3 CASM-ex up 4%-6% vs. prior 2%-4% view
7d ago
AAL
American Airlines updates guidance on new collective bargaining agreement
The FlyAmerican Airlines updates guidance on new collective bargaining agreement
7d ago
AAL
More AAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >