Ameal Soars on Promising Q1 Prelim Numbers

Shares of healthcare company Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) are trending upward today after the company announced promising preliminary first-quarter numbers.

Revenue is seen rising 12% year-over-year in the range of $550 million and $560 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to hover between $115 million and $120 million. Analysts expect Amneal to post an EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $529.36 million for the quarter on May 5.

The company is seeing a robust performance in its Generic portfolio while Biosimilars also witness an uptake. Further, the June 30 PDUFA date for IPX203 in Parkinson’s remains a key event to keep an eye on.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2023, Amneal expects the top line to land between $2.5 billion and $2.35 billion. EPS is anticipated in the range of $0.40 and $0.50 for the year.

Today’s price gains in Amneal shares come after a nearly 35.5% slide so far in 2023.

