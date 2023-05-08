AMD’s Success Sends Chip Sector Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMD’s Success Sends Chip Sector Higher

Chip stocks have had a rough go of it lately. Between the supply chain crunches that made every chip maker look like it was making gold to a potential recession that made chips a lot less in demand, it’s been ups and downs ever since. Now AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is leading most of the chip sector higher thanks to a new connection between itself and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), adding over 5% at the time of writing.

The move that gave AMD its leg up, and turned into a halo effect for most of the chipmaking field, was that AMD and Microsoft were part of a Bloomberg report that the pair were working together on chips for artificial intelligence applications. Microsoft was putting up a chunk of the cash required for such a feat, while AMD was partially financing it and partially handling the technical end. Further, AMD is also supplying some know-how while Microsoft works on its Athena chip, a chip designed to drive AI development as well.

It wasn’t just AMD that gained here; Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was up over 1.6%, and NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) also gained fractionally. Oddly, some chipmakers were down despite the gains from AMD. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) slipped under half a percent, while Micron (NASDAQ:MU) lost just over 0.75%. These losses were attributed to some potential changes in supply chains at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and a milder Chinese recovery.

Yet even as AMD branched up, it proved neither the best nor worst case among these stocks. Nvidia, considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus, offers 1.6% downside risk thanks to its average price target of $286.94. Meanwhile, Qualcomm, one of the only chipmakers down today, is rated as a Moderate Buy but offers 24.61% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $135.12 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Press ReleasesMicron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
4d ago
MU
Governor Hochul and Micron Announce Members of Community Engagement Committee to Advise on Nation-Leading Semiconductor Project
MU
Intel Slumps on Sapphire Rapids Troubles
MU
AMD
More MU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
Press ReleasesMicron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events
4d ago
MU
Governor Hochul and Micron Announce Members of Community Engagement Committee to Advise on Nation-Leading Semiconductor Project
Press ReleasesGovernor Hochul and Micron Announce Members of Community Engagement Committee to Advise on Nation-Leading Semiconductor Project
10d ago
MU
Intel Slumps on Sapphire Rapids Troubles
Market NewsIntel Slumps on Sapphire Rapids Troubles
14d ago
MU
AMD
More MU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >