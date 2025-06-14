AMD Stock Slips 2% Despite Analyst Updates

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock was down on Friday after analysts updated their coverage of the semiconductor company’s shares. These updates followed its Advancing AI event yesterday, which included new chip announcements.
This spurred several top analysts to update their coverage of AMD stock:
- Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reiterated a Hold rating.
- Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating and $120 price target.
- Evercore ISI analyst Mark Lipacis kept a Buy rating and increased his price target to $144 from $120.
- Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating and $130 price target.
- Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating and $140 price target.
- J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur kept a Hold rating and $120 price target.
- Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ruben Roy reiterated a Buy rating and $132 price target.
- Roth MKM analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating and increased his price target to $150 from $125.
- Benchmark Co. analyst Cody Acree kept a Buy rating and $170 price target.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated a Hold rating and $121 price target.
- Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley maintained a Buy rating and $130 price target.
- Citi analyst Christopher Danely kept a Hold rating and increased his price target to $120 from $100.
AMD Stock Movement Today
AMD stock was down 1.95% on Friday morning, extending a 3.81% year-to-date decrease. The shares have also decreased 25.77% over the past 12 months.
Is AMD Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for AMD is Moderate Buy, based on 22 Buy and 11 Hold ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average AMD stock price target of $129.41, representing a potential 11.52% upside for the shares.
