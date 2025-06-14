AMD Stock Slips 2% Despite Analyst Updates

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock was down on Friday after analysts updated their coverage of the semiconductor company’s shares. These updates followed its Advancing AI event yesterday, which included new chip announcements.

This spurred several top analysts to update their coverage of AMD stock:

AMD Stock Movement Today

AMD stock was down 1.95% on Friday morning, extending a 3.81% year-to-date decrease. The shares have also decreased 25.77% over the past 12 months.

Is AMD Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for AMD is Moderate Buy, based on 22 Buy and 11 Hold ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average AMD stock price target of $129.41, representing a potential 11.52% upside for the shares.

