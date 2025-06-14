AMD Stock Slips 2% Despite Analyst Updates

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFs
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

AMD Stock Slips 2% Despite Analyst Updates

Story Highlights

AMD stock was down on Friday despite several analysts updating their coverage after its Advancing AI event.

AMD Stock Slips 2% Despite Analyst Updates

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock was down on Friday after analysts updated their coverage of the semiconductor company’s shares. These updates followed its Advancing AI event yesterday, which included new chip announcements.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

This spurred several top analysts to update their coverage of AMD stock:

  • Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer reiterated a Hold rating.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Buy rating and $120 price target.
  • Evercore ISI analyst Mark Lipacis kept a Buy rating and increased his price target to $144 from $120.
  • Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya reiterated a Buy rating and $130 price target.
  • Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating and $140 price target.
  • J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur kept a Hold rating and $120 price target.
  • Stifel Nicolaus analyst Ruben Roy reiterated a Buy rating and $132 price target.
  • Roth MKM analyst Sujeeva De Silva maintained a Buy rating and increased his price target to $150 from $125.
  • Benchmark Co. analyst Cody Acree kept a Buy rating and $170 price target.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated a Hold rating and $121 price target.
  • Barclays analyst Thomas O’Malley maintained a Buy rating and $130 price target.
  • Citi analyst Christopher Danely kept a Hold rating and increased his price target to $120 from $100.

AMD Stock Movement Today

AMD stock was down 1.95% on Friday morning, extending a 3.81% year-to-date decrease. The shares have also decreased 25.77% over the past 12 months.

Is AMD Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, the analysts’ consensus rating for AMD is Moderate Buy, based on 22 Buy and 11 Hold ratings over the past three months. With that comes an average AMD stock price target of $129.41, representing a potential 11.52% upside for the shares.

See more AMD stock analyst ratings

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential