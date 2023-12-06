AMD Slips after Its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Killer was Revealed

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AMD Slips after Its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Killer was Revealed
Market News

AMD Slips after Its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Killer was Revealed

Story Highlights

AMD makes headway with several new chips, including an AI accelerator, that might take on Nvidia. But Intel releases a surprise attack from the sidelines.

Could there be a much more thrilling prospect than an Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) killer, especially given the sheer level of dominance Nvidia holds as both a chip stock and an AI stock right now? But that’s just what AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is going for, though it doesn’t seem to have quite stuck the dismount. Indeed, AMD is down somewhat in Wednesday afternoon’s trading after showing off the new chip.

The chip in question, which was supposed to help take the fight to Nvidia, is called the MI300, an “AI accelerator” that should give AMD an extra edge in data center applications. The MI300 is a potent chip; it not only improves performance three-fold, but it also offers seven times greater intake performance as well.

AMD looks for the MI300 to be worth over $2 billion in 2024 alone. This sounds great until you look at some of AMD’s recently released numbers that suggest the AI accelerator market itself should be worth about $400 billion by 2027.

Frantic Pitches and Backbiting

Like a feverish late-night infomercial pitch, AMD had more to show off. As part of the “Advance AI” effort, AMD showed off some of the newest chips that will comprise the Ryzen 8040 series as well. Dubbed the “…next step in personal AI processing,” the new Ryzen chips will be available in four-core, six-core, and eight-core setups. Yet, even as AMD rolled out a range of new chips, competitor Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) rolled out a presentation geared toward system integrators. The presentation was deleted shortly after it was posted, reports note, but in the presentation, Intel compared AMD’s chip naming process to the “snake oil” salesmen of the distant past and offered up a string of reasons that were, overall, hard to refute.

Is AMD a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMD stock based on 22 Buys and seven Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 66.94% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AMD price target of $126.79 per share implies 8.44% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
AMD Slips after Its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Killer was Revealed
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >