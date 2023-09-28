tiprankstipranks
AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Races Ahead as the Chip Sector Gets Optimistic
Market News

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Races Ahead as the Chip Sector Gets Optimistic

Story Highlights

AMD makes serious gains after analysts get optimistic around the entire chip sector.

When chip stock Micron Technologies (NASDAQ:MU) announced its financial guidance, investors and analysts alike started to get concerned about the entire semiconductor market. However, a new report in from AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) suggests that the problem isn’t as sector-wide as was thought. That optimism sent AMD careening upward over 4.5% in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

Word from Matt Bryson with Wedbush Securities notes that Micron’s forecast, so far, looks “extremely conservative,” especially given how the market for memory chips seems to be coming back. Several other analysts stepped in to provide some positive analysis on the chip sector as a whole, and AMD led the way up with several other firms—including Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)—also making gains in the field.

Meanwhile, AMD is carrying on with its vast, and growing, array of hardware. Right now, the priority at AMD is Radeon Open Compute platform operations, and AMD reports “enormous customer pull coming,” which is in turn “dictating quite a bit of our near-term plans.” That’s the word from AI group senior VP Vamsi Boppana. That’s not all AMD is doing, of course; it’s also working on its data center chip lines, its consumer-grade graphics processors, and of course the Ryzen 7040, a client-facing CPU with a focus on PC hardware.

Is AMD a Buy or Sell Today?

AMD enjoys no shortage of analyst support. AMD stock is currently rated a Strong Buy by analyst consensus, with 22 Buy ratings and seven Hold. Further, AMD stock offers investors a 36.55% upside potential thanks to an average price target of $140.25.

