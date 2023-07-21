AMD Gains as it Reconsiders Taiwan Semiconductor

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

AMD Gains as it Reconsiders Taiwan Semiconductor

Subcontractors are often an important part of business. Trying to get everything done in a day can be tough, so spreading the workload around helps get more done. For computer hardware companies like AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), it’s no different. And AMD gained fractionally in Friday afternoon trading after revealing it might be considering a new subcontractor itself.

Normally, AMD would go through Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) to get its chips produced. But, with the global supply chain being what it is—and the worst of the semiconductor shortage likely still fresh in the minds of many—AMD was willing to consider other options. And one of those, according to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, would be to look into other companies to produce chips. Su noted that AMD is out to make “…the most resilient supply chain,” and about the only way to do that is to ensure product flows regardless of circumstances.

This is reasonable enough, particularly in light of how big a deal AMD is these days. Dr. Su also noted, based on a report from Digitimes Asia, that AMD’s share of the global server GPU market is now just over 25%. When you’ve got that much of an entire global market under your umbrella, you don’t want to mess around and have companies considering other suppliers, so you look to be the biggest link in that supply chain and keep your own stuff constantly available.

Such a strategy, and such a market, likely explains why AMD is such a hit with analysts. AMD is currently considered a Strong Buy with analysts, thanks to 24 Buy ratings and seven Hold. Further, with an average price target of $137.55, AMD stock offers its investors a 24.04% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

Analyst Sees Nvidia Revitalizing AI Stocks during Earnings Season
Market NewsAnalyst Sees Nvidia Revitalizing AI Stocks during Earnings Season
1d ago
ADI
AMD
Estee Lauder downgraded, AB InBev upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
EL
XP
AMD Stock Rally Is Not Yet Over; Analysts See Significant Upside
AMD
NVDA
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Analyst Sees Nvidia Revitalizing AI Stocks during Earnings Season
Market NewsAnalyst Sees Nvidia Revitalizing AI Stocks during Earnings Season
1d ago
ADI
AMD
Estee Lauder downgraded, AB InBev upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyEstee Lauder downgraded, AB InBev upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
1d ago
EL
XP
AMD Stock Rally Is Not Yet Over; Analysts See Significant Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock Rally Is Not Yet Over; Analysts See Significant Upside
1d ago
AMD
NVDA
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >