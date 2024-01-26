Amcon Annual Meeting Results: Directors Elected, Amendments Passed

Amcon Distributing Company (DIT) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting on January 25, 2024, stockholders elected six members to the board of directors, ratified RSM US LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year 2024, and approved both the Exculpation Amendment and the Exclusive Forum Amendment. Directors were elected with varying numbers of votes in favor and some withheld, but all six nominees were successfully elected. There were no broker non-votes for the ratification of the accounting firm, while the Exculpation and Exclusive Forum Amendments passed despite some opposition and abstentions, accompanied by broker non-votes.

