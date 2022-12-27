AMC Shares Tank Again to Continue Losing Streak

The financial maneuvers of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) continue to cost dearly for its investors.

Shares of this meme-mania darling are down 7% today and a massive 76.8% over the past year. AMC currently has a debt pile upwards of $5 billion, is planning to convert the APE units into common shares and undertake a reverse stock split of 1-for-10.

Meanwhile, short interest in the stock remains high at about 19.4% and the company hasn’t turned a profit in the last five years.

Wall Street currently has a Moderate Sell rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $3.53. This points to a further 13.69% potential downside in the stock on top of the losses investors are sitting on already.

