AMC Sees Little Change despite Earnings Surprise

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMC Sees Little Change despite Earnings Surprise

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NASDAQ:AMC) saw little change in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$0.14, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share. Sales decreased by 15.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $990.9 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $977.66 million.

AMC Entertainment reported a cash burn rate of $57.5 million for the quarter. It also reported total attendance of 49.58 million, down significantly from the previous quarter’s 53.18 million. U.S. markets featured an outright drop, as 33.75 million Americans attended this quarter versus 38.33 million in the previous quarter. International markets, meanwhile, saw a slight bump up, as 15.83 million people attended compared to 14.85 million in the previous quarter.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $3.25 on AMC, implying 54.48% downside risk, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Stock: All Eyes on Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMC Stock: All Eyes on Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
1h ago
AMC
AMC to Launch Popcorn Line with Walmart
AMC
AMC Reports Q4 Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Stock: All Eyes on Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMC Stock: All Eyes on Earnings Today — Here’s What Wall Street Expects
1h ago
AMC
AMC to Launch Popcorn Line with Walmart
Market NewsAMC to Launch Popcorn Line with Walmart
5h ago
AMC
AMC Reports Q4 Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMC Reports Q4 Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
15h ago
AMC
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >