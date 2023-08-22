AMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches
Market News

AMC (NYSE:AMC), APE Units (NYSE:APE) Both Plunge as Conversion Approaches

Story Highlights

Both AMC stock and its companion the APE unit plunged in Tuesday’s trading, as volatility in the two continues.

There was a hope, not so long ago, that the resolution between AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the AMC Preferred Equity Unit (NYSE:APE) would result in one of the two skyrocketing in value. That proved not to be the case in Tuesday afternoon’s trading, as both AMC and APE lost ground, with AMC down over 20% and APE down over 14% in the session.

This is actually the second day in a row that the stocks slid. Indeed, AMC shares saw trading halted three times in the space of a morning over volatility issues. In Monday’s trading alone, AMC wound up down 24%, and it’s on track to lose almost that much again today. It’s worth noting, though, that the price gap between the two units is starting to narrow, as the APE unit lost some value, but just over half of what AMC proper did. There are some legal issues left to be settled, however; a class-action suit from several investors over AMC “short-changing” APE investors following the Delaware Court of Chancery decision is also on tap.

Then, of course, there’s the matter of the theater in decline to begin with. While certainly, the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon gave everyone a dose of fresh hope, there are already signs of weakness. Barbenheimer’s components, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” have already dropped to slots two and three, temporarily overtaken by the premiere of “Blue Beetle.” With the writer’s strike and actor’s strike still in play, that’s likely to reduce the flow of high-end films to screens. However, AMC—among other chains—is fighting back; this weekend will feature a celebration of cinema with National Cinema Day. Several chains have united to offer discounted tickets this Sunday.

Both AMC and APE took hits today, but neither one is in that great of shape. APE units carry no analyst perspective, but AMC does, and it’s not good. It’s rated a Moderate Sell by analyst consensus, and with an average price target of $2.14, it comes with a 13.54% downside risk as well.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment falls -9.3%
The FlyAMC Entertainment falls -9.3%
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 21st
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 18th
AMC
APE
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment falls -9.3%
The FlyAMC Entertainment falls -9.3%
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 21st
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 21st
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for August 18th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 18th
4d ago
AMC
APE
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >