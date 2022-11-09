AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reports Q3 Loss for the 12th Time in a Row

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reports Q3 Loss for the 12th Time in a Row

Story Highlights

Despite reporting better-than-expected third quarter results, AMC Entertainment declined in pre-market trading session on another quarterly loss.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its 12th straight adjusted net loss of $0.20 per share for the third quarter of 2022. Nevertheless, the figure compares favorably with an adjusted loss of $0.22 in the same quarter last year and was lower than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.23 per share.

AMC stock declined 4.6% in Wednesday’s early trade. Also, the stock is down 78.8% on a year-to-date basis.

Further, revenue climbed 26.9% year-over-year to $968.4 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $961 million. The top line benefitted from 32.9% growth in attendance to 53.2 million patrons during the third quarter.

While attendance is still below pre-pandemic levels, AMC is nevertheless optimistic about the same in the fourth quarter owing to several popular movie releases during the quarter.

What is AMC’s Stock Price Target?

The average AMC stock price target of $2.80 implies downside potential of 50.18%. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on two Holds and three Sells.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMC

All eyes on AMC earnings today; Here’s what Wall Street expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasAll eyes on AMC earnings today; Here’s what Wall Street expects
19h ago
AMC
AMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
ZM
AMC
AMC Entertainment price target lowered to $1.20 from $3.13 at Citi
AMC
More AMC Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMC

All eyes on AMC earnings today; Here’s what Wall Street expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasAll eyes on AMC earnings today; Here’s what Wall Street expects
19h ago
AMC
AMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
The FlyAMC Theatres, Zoom partner over Zoom Rooms
2d ago
ZM
AMC
AMC Entertainment price target lowered to $1.20 from $3.13 at Citi
The FlyAMC Entertainment price target lowered to $1.20 from $3.13 at Citi
2d ago
AMC

Latest News Feed