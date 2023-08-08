tiprankstipranks
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance
Market News

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Gains On Strong Q2 Performance

Story Highlights

Even as a writers’ and actors’ strike continues in Hollywood, AMC has delivered one of its best second-quarter performances in recent years. Additionally, with the release of recent mega crowd pullers, the company has had a flying start to the third quarter.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are ticking higher today after the meme-mania favorite movie exhibitor delivered better-than-expected second-quarter numbers. Revenue surged 15.6% year-over-year to $1.35 billion, outperforming expectations by $60 million. EPS at $0.01 too came in better than the Street’s anticipated net loss per share of $0.04.

During the quarter, AMC saw a 12% growth in attendance. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA at $182.5 million clocked the highest mark since the last quarter of 2019. The company also generated $7.36 in food and beverage revenue per patron during this period.

Add to this, AMC has also had a good start to the third quarter with the release of hit titles including Barbie, Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. The company had a liquidity of $643 million at the end of the second quarter.

Overall, the Street has a $2.16 consensus price target on AMC alongside a Moderate Sell consensus rating. Shares of the company have gained nearly 19% over the past month.

