AMC Stock (NYSE:AMC) Rejoicing on Amazon’s Movie Moves

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMC Stock (NYSE:AMC) Rejoicing on Amazon’s Movie Moves

Story Highlights

AMC Entertainment received a boost from Amazon’s plans to invest $1 billion annually in movie theatrical releases. The news is a positive catalyst as major production houses are shifting focus to online movie streaming over traditional movie releases.

Global theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) celebrated e-commerce giant Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to invest up to $1 billion annually in movie theatrical releases. The news pushed the AMC stock up 9.2% in intraday trading on November 23.

Amazon’s plan was welcomed with enthusiasm by all cinema stocks as theaters struggle to attract more viewers amidst the competition from online streaming channels. Yesterday, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) gained 12.6%, while Imax Corp. (NYSE:IMAX) gained 9.2%.

Importantly, sources say that Amazon plans to release between 12 to 15 movies per year, gradually gaining strength starting in 2023.

AMC, a meme stock favorite, has been swinging wildly owing to traders’ speculative bets. Year to date, AMC stock has lost 53.1% versus gaining 19.8% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock has lost 20.3% in the past three months while gaining over 3.2% in the past five trading days.

Is AMC a Good Stock to Buy Now?

AMC is trading at a price/sales (P/S) multiple of 0.92x, which is lower than both its five-year historical average of 2.42x as well as the sector median of 1.27x. This makes AMC’s stock currently undervalued and an interesting investment opportunity.

Despite the cheap valuation, analysts prefer to steer clear of meme stocks. On TipRanks, AMC stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on two Buys versus three Sells. The average AMC Entertainment Holdings price forecast of $2.80 implies a massive 63.4% downside potential to current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment rises 12.6%
The FlyAMC Entertainment rises 12.6%
10d ago
AMC
AMC Entertainment announces fourth-highest attended weekend in 2022
AMC
AMC Entertainment call volume above normal and directionally bullish
AMC
More AMC Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment rises 12.6%
The FlyAMC Entertainment rises 12.6%
10d ago
AMC
AMC Entertainment announces fourth-highest attended weekend in 2022
The FlyAMC Entertainment announces fourth-highest attended weekend in 2022
10d ago
AMC
AMC Entertainment call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyAMC Entertainment call volume above normal and directionally bullish
14d ago
AMC

Latest News Feed