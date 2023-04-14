tiprankstipranks
Market News

AMC Falls as APE Rallies amid New Developments

The story of how theater chain AMC (NYSE:AMC) came to create the AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE:APE) unit and how the two now look to reconcile is a long and strange one that’s actually still going on. But the APE finished higher today, while AMC itself fell over 6% as the latest development emerges.

In summary, AMC looked to convert the APE and then use a reverse stock split to issue shares. But a class action lawsuit put the kibosh on such a move, and AMC tried to counter that lawsuit by offering a binding settlement. Now, in the latest news, the settlement offer was quashed by Delaware’s Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn. That sounds like a problem, but much of Zurn’s problem with the settlement seems to focus on procedural matters rather than anything fundamentally wrong with the arrangement. Thus, attorneys for both parties requested a “status conference” to try and get the matter settled.

This news hurt AMC somewhat, but AMC also had some recent successes that could help give it a leg up going forward. It recently revealed a record-breaking Easter weekend and also bought in on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) after previously selling off its shares. With National CineMedia looking to bankruptcy proceedings, AMC may have just picked up a major cinema advertising platform for fire-sale prices.

AMC isn’t doing well with analysts right now, however. Currently, analyst consensus calls AMC stock a Moderate Sell, with two Hold ratings and three Sells. Worse yet, its average price target of $2.15 gives it 57.97% downside risk.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMC

Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for April 17th
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for April 12th
AMC
APE
More AMC Latest News >

