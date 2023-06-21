AMZN Stock Dips as FTC Sues: “Amazon Tricked and Trapped People”

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

AMZN Stock Dips as FTC Sues: “Amazon Tricked and Trapped People”

Shares of tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) dipped at the time of writing after the Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission is suing Amazon and has alleged that the company enrolled consumers without consent into Amazon Prime. As a result, this made it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. Amazon Prime costs $139 on an annual basis. FTC Chair Lina Khan stated, “Amazon tricked and trapped people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money.” FTC has filed a complaint in federal court in Seattle seeking monetary civil penalties without specifying the exact amount.

The complaint alleges that Amazon used “manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user interface designs known as dark patterns” to lure users into automatically renewing their Prime subscriptions and made it difficult “for users to cancel Prime because those changes adversely affected Amazon’s bottom line.”

This complaint comes just as AMZN announced today that its Prime Day event will be held between July 11 and July 12 this year, with new deals likely to drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the Prime Day event. Amazon did not give any indication whether it will hold a second Prime Day event later this year, similar to last year.

Meanwhile, while Amazon’s crown jewel, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is experiencing slowing growth, with its revenues growing year-over-year by just 16% in Q1, Jeffries analyst Brent Thill remains bullish on AWS’ prospects. The analyst reiterated a Buy on the stock and believes that AMZN’s cloud computing business, AWS, could be a “core beneficiary” of the rise of AI.

Thill commented, “While AMZN lags its mega-cap peers in generative AI capabilities today, the AI opportunity remains early, and we expect AMZN’s rich history of innovation will help them close the AI gap over time.”

The analyst has projected that operating margins are likely to be 3.9% in FY23, up from 2.4% as the company’s profitability continues to improve, with growth for AWS likely to re-accelerate as customers could expand their budgets and cloud optimization headwinds reduce.

As a result, the analyst is of the opinion that even with the stock soaring by more than 40% year-to-date, AMZN retains more upside. Thill raised the price target on AMZN to $150 from $135, implying an upside potential of 19.1% at current levels.

Overall, analysts are bullish about AMZN stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and one Hold.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?
21h ago
SPX
AMZN
Amazon should be largest U.S. retailer in 2024, says JPMorgan
WMT
AMZN
AT&T Stock Tumbles on Soft Subscriber Outlook
T
VZ
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?
21h ago
SPX
AMZN
Amazon should be largest U.S. retailer in 2024, says JPMorgan
The FlyAmazon should be largest U.S. retailer in 2024, says JPMorgan
1d ago
WMT
AMZN
AT&T Stock Tumbles on Soft Subscriber Outlook
Market NewsAT&T Stock Tumbles on Soft Subscriber Outlook
1d ago
T
VZ
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >