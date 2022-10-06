Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly.

The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move to full-time positions.

The company had announced recently its plans to invest $10 billion to expand benefits for its employees.

What is Amazon’s Stock Prediction?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about AMZN with a consensus Strong Buy rating based on 35 Buys and one Hold.

The average price forecast for AMZN stock is $171.94, implying an upside potential of 43.5% at current levels.