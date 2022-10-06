tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly.

The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move to full-time positions.

The company had announced recently its plans to invest $10 billion to expand benefits for its employees.

What is Amazon’s Stock Prediction?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about AMZN with a consensus Strong Buy rating based on 35 Buys and one Hold.

The average price forecast for AMZN stock is $171.94, implying an upside potential of 43.5% at current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Imposes Hiring Freeze in Retail Business
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Imposes Hiring Freeze in Retail Business
1d ago
AMZN
Amazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
AMZN
Amazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Imposes Hiring Freeze in Retail Business
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Imposes Hiring Freeze in Retail Business
1d ago
AMZN
Amazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
The FlyAmazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
AMZN
Amazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
The FlyAmazon discontinuing Glow video calling device for kids, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 6: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Wednesday October 5: What You Need to Know
Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday October 4: What You Need to Know
With Goldman, Pinterest Gets Second Upward Price Target Revision This Week
PINS
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations
NDX
SPX
Everton FC Could be Snapped Up By Soros’s Nephew
LGVC
With Goldman, Take-Two Scores Sixth Buy in A Month
TTWO
Macy’s (NYSE:M) Aces Inventory Management Versus Peers
M
Musk’s SpaceX Flies Another NASA Crew to Space
TSLA
Palantir Bags Another Contract Worth $85.1 Million
PLTR
Constellation Brands’ Q2 Results Fizz Up
STZ
A rise in Jobless Claims Indicates the Fed’s Tactics Are Working
More Market News >