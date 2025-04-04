tiprankstipranks
Amazon Stock (AMZN) in Retreat as Tariffs Set to Batter Revenues For the Rest of the Decade

Story Highlights

Amazon stock is lower on fears that tariffs and lower consumer confidence will batter its revenues

Amazon Stock (AMZN) in Retreat as Tariffs Set to Batter Revenues For the Rest of the Decade

Amazon (AMZN) stock continued to plunge today not helped by a leading analyst predicting lower revenue growth for the rest of the year and beyond.

Five-star TipRanks-rated John Blackledge of TD Cowen reiterated his Buy rating on the stock but lowered his price estimate from $265 to $240.

Tariffs Batter Confidence

He forecast revenue growth of 8.2% year on year to $155.1 billion in the first quarter driven by Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising and subscription services. However, he lowered his revenue and operating income estimates for the rest of 2025 and between 2026 and 2030 because of the tariffs imposed by President Trump this week and softening consumer sentiment.

He also sees a deceleration in AWS revenue growth in the fourth quarter due to tougher year-on-year comparisons and “continued AI capacity constraints.” In addition he forecast that the tech titan’s international segment will suffer as a result of foreign exchange headwinds.

“This reflects a less robust consumer outlook given worse-than-expected tariffs and other macro headwinds, despite still strong employment trends,” Blackledge said.

Amazon Still Has Advantages

He added that negative signs of consumer confidence could be sign from lower outlooks from airlines such as American Airlines (AAL) and Walmart (WMT). While he sees Amazon as relatively well-positioned given its large Prime member base, he fears that macro headwinds could impact consumer spending and lower advertising demand.

It wasn’t all gloom, however. Blackledge said that the group’s ability to maintain revenue growth and operational income above expectations, even in a challenging economic environment, supports his Buy rating. Additionally, improvements in cost efficiencies and faster delivery speeds are expected to continue benefiting Amazon’s North American eCommerce business.

Is AMZN a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, AMZN has a Strong Buy consensus based on 45 Buy and 1 Hold rating. Its highest price target is $306. AMZN stock’s consensus price target is $268.74 implying an 50.63% upside.

See more AMZN analyst ratings

