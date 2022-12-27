Amazon Starts Deliveries by Drones; Street Says Buy

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has started delivering products with its Prime Air drones in California and Texas.

Further, the company plans to improve its service with feedback and take it nationwide. While Amazon continues to improve its offerings with innovation, the company’s share price has tanked nearly 24% over the past six months.

Analysts though remain buoyant about Amazon with a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $140.03.

This indicates a massive 64.24% potential upside in the stock.

