Amazon Shutters fabric.com

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is focusing on optimizing costs and has shuttered its online fabric-selling subsidiary fabric.com.

Amid global growth worries, Amazon has recently closed the doors of some of its projects and taken actions to rationalize headcount.

In another development, Amazon is looking at a $1 billion class action lawsuit associated with accusations that the company’s algorithm favors its own products and of the sellers who utilize Amazon’s storage and delivery solutions in the U.K.

