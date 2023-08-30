tiprankstipranks
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Up Despite New FDA Probe
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Up Despite New FDA Probe

Story Highlights

Amazon faces a government investigation over non-FDA-approved drug sales, but investors pile in anyway.

It’s seldom a good sign when the government wants to talk about your business. At the very least, it’s usually an audit. At the worst, however, whole agencies take aim at your practices which can lead to huge fines or possibly worse. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is about to face the worst of it themselves as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing an investigation. Despite this, Amazon is up fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading.

The FDA is coming down on Amazon, based on current reports, over the matter of selling “unapproved” drugs on its site. More specifically, the FDA is targeting Amazon over drugs that treat molluscum contagiosum, a skin condition that has no over-the-counter treatments that have been approved by the FDA. Four products that purport to do just that, according to letters from the FDA, are currently available for sale on Amazon.

Further reports note that this is the third such warning the FDA has sent Amazon in the last 12 months alone. Moreover, over the last several years, “multiple” warning letters about similar practices have gone out to Amazon. Amazon isn’t the only one taking these hits, though; Walmart (NYSE:WMT) also got hit recently over an unapproved molluscum contagiosum treatment as well. One of the biggest issues involves the point that these treatments are being marketed for use with children, and that could be disastrous if something goes wrong. This could be a serious problem for Amazon, much more so than issues of remote work or free shipping thresholds that it was facing earlier this week.

Yet this does little to diminish analyst support for Amazon. Amazon stock has 40 Buy ratings and one Hold, which gives it a consensus rating of Strong Buy. Further, Amazon stock boasts a 29.78% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $175.63.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

SPLG: The Market’s Lowest-Cost S&P 500 ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasSPLG: The Market’s Lowest-Cost S&P 500 ETF
16h ago
V
KO
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rises on Remote Work Ultimatum
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rises on Remote Work Ultimatum
22h ago
AMZN
Amazon acquires startup Fig, terms not disclosed
The FlyAmazon acquires startup Fig, terms not disclosed
1d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

