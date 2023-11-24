Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rocked by Black Friday Protests Across Europe

With all eyes on retailers due to Black Friday sales, e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) took a hit in Europe. Indeed, its workers came out to the street in droves at multiple locations to protest against the company’s working practices.

According to a Reuters report, Make Amazon Pay is a campaign coordinated by the UNI Global Union that has stated that strikes and protests will occur in more than 30 countries from Black Friday onwards. The report noted that 250 Amazon workers were on strike in Leipzig along with another 500 workers at the company’s warehouse in Rheinberg. Strikes and protests are also ongoing in the UK, Italy and France.

Across Europe, these workers are either demanding a collective wage agreement or better pay and working conditions.

What is a Good Price for AMZN Stock?

Analysts remain bullish on AMZN stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 41 Buys. Year-to-date, AMZN stock has surged by more than 65%, and the average AMZN price target of $175.51 implies an upside potential of 19.6% at current levels.