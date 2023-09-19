Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Mulls Introducing Two New Subscription Programs

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking at adding two new subscription programs by the end of this year. The standalone memberships will be targeted at the grocery and healthcare space, according to the Insider.

The report also adds that Amazon is considering clubbing the One Medical primary care service into its Prime subscription offering. Amazon acquired One Medical, a hybrid in-person and virtual care provider, last year.

This development coincides with Amazon’s announcement of its shopping extravaganza, Prime Big Deal Days, scheduled for October 10 and 11. With an eye on young shoppers, Amazon is offering influencer-curated shopping lists and product picks, among a plethora of other features during the event.

The shopping event will take place in 19 countries globally and serves as a follow-up to Amazon’s popular Prime Day Event.

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Go Up?

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $175.63 on Amazon, with a Strong Buy consensus rating. This suggests a 25.5% potential upside in the stock, adding to the 63% price gain it has seen for the year so far.

