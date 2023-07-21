Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Setting Up $120M Kuiper Project Satellite Facility in Florida

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Setting Up $120M Kuiper Project Satellite Facility in Florida

Online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is setting up a satellite processing plant at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to Reuters.

The $120 million facility is for the company’s Kuiper project and is part of its $10 billion planned outlay for 3,200 LEO (low earth orbit) satellites aimed at providing broadband connectivity worldwide.  

The Kuiper project is expected to complement the company’s sprawling web services vertical and could go toe-to-toe with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) supremo Elon Musk’s Starlink. While Amazon’s satellites will be produced at its Redmond, Washington facility, they will begin the voyage into space after a visit to the Florida facility.

The setup of the Florida facility began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Amazon is aiming to begin processing of the satellites in H1 2025 with ambitions to have half the fleet in orbit by 2026. Additionally, the first prototypes are anticipated to be launched by the end of 2023.

Overall, the Street has a $144.65 consensus price target on Amazon alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  Shares of the company have surged nearly 32.8% over the past six months.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Tech Giants Like Microsoft and GOOGL Voluntary Commit to Manage Risks Posed by AI
Market NewsTech Giants Like Microsoft and GOOGL Voluntary Commit to Manage Risks Posed by AI
2h ago
AMZN
GOOG
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Wants to Woo More Consumers
MS
WMT
Amazon Rolls Out New Payment Tech to All Whole Foods Stores
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Tech Giants Like Microsoft and GOOGL Voluntary Commit to Manage Risks Posed by AI
Market NewsTech Giants Like Microsoft and GOOGL Voluntary Commit to Manage Risks Posed by AI
2h ago
AMZN
GOOG
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Wants to Woo More Consumers
Market NewsWalmart (NYSE:WMT) Wants to Woo More Consumers
9h ago
MS
WMT
Amazon Rolls Out New Payment Tech to All Whole Foods Stores
Market NewsAmazon Rolls Out New Payment Tech to All Whole Foods Stores
19h ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >