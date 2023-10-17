Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forms a Team to Tackle Fake Reviews

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forms a Team to Tackle Fake Reviews
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forms a Team to Tackle Fake Reviews

Story Highlights

Amazon builds a coalition of online partners to address fake reviews.

Somewhere, former product reviewers laugh ruefully, their vindication realized, yet their jobs are just as gone as they were before. E-retailing giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has finally awakened to the extent of bogus reviews on its site and has enlisted a variety of other companies to join in the fight to take out fake reviews. That’s not good enough for investors, however, as Amazon is down fractionally in Tuesday afternoon’s trading.

Amazon is building a full coalition of online customer-facing entities, including Glassdoor, Trustpilot, Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), and more, to form the Coalition for Trusted Reviews. The group is ideologically committed to ensuring that customers have access to “trustworthy consumer reviews” and is taking steps to ensure their ideology becomes a reality. So far, the plan amounts to developing a set of “best practices” in regards to hosting online reviews and sharing methods on how to detect fakes and weed them out.

The move comes at a particularly good time for Amazon, which is having some serious issues with consumer trust. A Reddit post detailed how “thousands” of shoppers were complaining about getting either mislabeled products or otherwise counterfeit products from their Amazon orders. Some attribute this to some of Amazon’s warehousing policies, but it’s not a good look either way.

Is It Worth Having Amazon Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 41 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AMZN price target of $176 per share implies 33.69% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for October 17th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 17th
5h ago
BAC
AAPL
Amazon call buyer realizes 19% same-day gains
The FlyAmazon call buyer realizes 19% same-day gains
6h ago
AMZN
META, AMZN, or AAPL: Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Do Analysts Find the Most Attractive?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, AMZN, or AAPL: Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Do Analysts Find the Most Attractive?
11h ago
AAPL
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >