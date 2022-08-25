tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit

Story Highlights

Amazon’s impending closure of its telehealth unit comes amid increasing competition in the healthcare space. Yet, top investors are loading up on the company’s stock, reflecting confidence about its future growth prospects.

Technology major Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently revealed that the company will discontinue its telehealth service by the end of this year. This closure will follow the company’s acquisition of One Medical’s line of primary clinics for $3.9 billion last month.

Telehealth Service Loses its Relevance for Amazon

The telehealth service was started as a part of Amazon Care for employees and businesses. The service was primarily used by Amazon workers. However, the company said that the business failed to meet the needs of its target customers. Additionally, it was unable to grow outside of its existing network of employees.

Meanwhile, employees who were impacted by the closure of the service may have the chance to work in other departments of Amazon’s Health Services.

Top Investors Remain Bullish About Amazon

Top investors remain confident about Amazon’s prospects, and they are loading up on the company’s stock.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Positive stance on AMZN. Further, 3.2% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to AMZN stock over the past 30 days.

Is Buying a Share in Amazon Worth it?

Overall, the consensus among analysts for Amazon stock is a Strong Buy based on 39 Buys and one Hold. The average AMZN price target of $176.04 implies an upside potential of 31.6% from current levels. Shares have declined 18.9% over the past year.

Final Thoughts

Amazon is optimistic about the healthcare sector. However, the closure of its telehealth unit reflects that it will not be easy for the tech giant to make a mark in this space.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
Market NewsNow, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
3d ago
AMZN
FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon Stock in Focus As TikTok and Netflix Become Targets
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
Market NewsNow, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
3d ago
AMZN
FAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG Stocks Are Hot Again: Which Do Analysts Favor Most?
5d ago
AAPL
AMZN
Amazon Stock in Focus As TikTok and Netflix Become Targets
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock in Focus As TikTok and Netflix Become Targets
6d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
CRM
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Down After a Dismal Forecast
NVDA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why is National Bank (TSE:NA) Stock Down Today?
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Falls after Reporting Q3 Results; Here’s Why
RY
Tattooed Chef’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) Move to Boost Its Visibility Impresses Stakeholders
TTCF
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
ASO
GDS
More Market News >