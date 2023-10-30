Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Advances on Robots, AI

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Advances on Robots, AI
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Advances on Robots, AI

Story Highlights

Amazon is on the rise as its iRobot deal carries on, but new threats emerge for Black Friday.

With the holiday shopping season about to begin—except for those early birds who somehow already started—all eyes are turning to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to lead the way. And there are signs that it will do just that, thanks to new developments in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Investors liked what they’ve heard so far, and Amazon was up over 3% at one point in Monday afternoon’s trading as a result.

First, Amazon’s purchase of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) continues apace, as the European Union set a deadline of February to examine the deal. The review originally came with a deadline of November 15, but when August hit, the review was suspended altogether. But now it’s back on, and that should help give Amazon a little extra help. Meanwhile, Amazon is also looking to turn AI into an ad-boosting feature, drawing information from Amazon Prime subscribers to serve as a base to improve advertising. That’s good enough for some analysts, who believe that Amazon can put that data to work to improve holiday shopping sales. Given the current state of the U.S consumer, though, any port in that storm will be welcome.

All is not good news for Amazon, however. Leaving aside the potential for macroeconomic disasters, there’s a more immediate threat facing Amazon this year. Known as Make Amazon Pay, the plan is for Amazon workers in over 30 different countries to go on strike for Black Friday. The coalition behind the strikes staged a similar action last year, though it promised that this year would actually be bigger than last year’s effort.

Is Amazon Stock a Good Value?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 42 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average AMZN price target of $175.81 per share implies 33.72% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Notable open interest changes for October 30th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 30th
4h ago
F
AAPL
Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) Boosting E-Commerce Segment with $835M Flywheel Buy
Market NewsOmnicom (NYSE:OMC) Boosting E-Commerce Segment with $835M Flywheel Buy
5h ago
OMC
WMT
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Bets on OpenAI Rival as AI Race Intensifies
Market NewsAlphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Bets on OpenAI Rival as AI Race Intensifies
9h ago
AMZN
MSFT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >