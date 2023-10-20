Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Adds Robotic System to Boost Delivery Speed

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Adds Robotic System to Boost Delivery Speed
Market News

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Adds Robotic System to Boost Delivery Speed

Story Highlights

Amazon added a new robotic system called Sequoia to bolster its delivery speed. Faster delivery will boost its e-commerce sales.

Internet commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has added a new robotic system called Sequoia to bolster its delivery speed. The move aligns with the company’s strategy to boost its e-commerce sales, as fast delivery plays a pivotal role in driving the order frequency and the average order value on its platform. In addition to Sequoia, AMZN introduced Digit, a robot to elevate workplace safety. Let’s delve deeper.

Amazon to Make Delivery Faster

The new robotic system will enable the company to list items for sale on Amazon.com more quickly, as Sequoia can identify and store inventory up to 75% faster. Moreover, it will reduce the order processing time by up to 25%. This will enhance its shipping predictability and expand the range of products Amazon can offer for Same-Day or Next-Day shipping. Currently, Amazon is using Sequoia at one of its fulfillment centers in Houston, Texas.

Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy said during the Q2 conference call that “customers care a lot about faster delivery.” Jassy highlighted that the reduction in delivery time increases the order frequency on Amazon’s platform. Moreover, it boosts the order value and increases the chances of repeat purchases

Earlier, the company announced the expansion of its ultra-fast drone deliveries outside the U.S. Furthermore, Amazon is reshaping its fulfillment and transportation infrastructure and is moving towards the establishment of eight regional hubs, each catering to smaller geographic areas, as opposed to maintaining a single national network within the United States. This will make delivery faster and less expensive. 

As Amazon is taking steps to enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its delivery process, let’s look at what the Street recommends for its stock.

What is the Future Outlook for Amazon Stock? 

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Amazon stock. The company’s initiatives to improve its delivery speed are expected to drive its e-commerce sales. In addition, its efforts to boost profitability, integration of AI (artificial intelligence) into its AWS’ (Amazon Web Services) suite of services, and strong advertising revenue provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Given these positives, Amazon stock has received 41 Buys and one Hold recommendation for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average AMZN stock price target of $175.38 implies 36.59% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open October 19th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 19th
16h ago
T
BX
Universal Music, Other Publishers Take Claude AI Developer to Court
Market NewsUniversal Music, Other Publishers Take Claude AI Developer to Court
19h ago
AMZN
META
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Expand Drone Deliveries Outside the U.S.
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Expand Drone Deliveries Outside the U.S.
22h ago
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >