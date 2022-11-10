Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Looking to Cut Unprofitable Business Segments

Amid the toughening macroeconomic environment, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is looking at ways to reduce its expenses. The company is targeting its unprofitable segments, particularly the Alexa division, which has yearly operating losses of $5 billion.

Amazon has advised employees in these money-losing businesses to search for different roles within the company.

Is Amazon Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, Amazon Stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 32 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Amazon stock price target of $142.29 implies 47.8% upside potential.

Disclosure