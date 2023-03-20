Amazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Amazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are lower today, which may be attributed to the company’s announcement that it’ll lay off an additional 9,000 employees after previously stating it was cutting 18,000 jobs. CEO Andy Jassy pointed to an uncertain economy as the reason for needing to streamline costs and headcount. The segments impacted this time around are cloud computing, human resources, Twitch live-streaming, and advertising.

The past year has not been kind to tech workers, as approximately 300,000 have been axed. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Amazon have seen the most layoffs by far, coming in at 21,000 and 27,000, respectively. For reference, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which announced the third-largest number of layoffs, comes in at 12,000.

Nevertheless, Wall Street remains very bullish on Amazon stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock: J.P. Morgan Addresses 6 Big Investor Concerns
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock: J.P. Morgan Addresses 6 Big Investor Concerns
3d ago
AMZN
DA Davidson technology analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
AKAM
AMZN
Amazon stops selling magazines and newspapers through Kindle Newsstand
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Stock: J.P. Morgan Addresses 6 Big Investor Concerns
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock: J.P. Morgan Addresses 6 Big Investor Concerns
3d ago
AMZN
DA Davidson technology analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyDA Davidson technology analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
3d ago
AKAM
AMZN
Amazon stops selling magazines and newspapers through Kindle Newsstand
The FlyAmazon stops selling magazines and newspapers through Kindle Newsstand
3d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >