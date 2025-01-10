Amazon (AMZN) to Discontinue Its “Prime Try Before You Buy” Service

Amazon (AMZN) is making significant changes to its offerings and public stances. The company will discontinue its “Prime Try Before You Buy” service on January 31, 2025, according to The Information. Launched in 2017, the program let Prime members order clothing, try items at home, and return unwanted pieces before being charged.

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Amazon stated that the service had limited reach and that customers increasingly prefer using its AI-powered tools for virtual try-ons, size recommendations, and review highlights. Prime members can still return items under Amazon’s regular return policy. Meanwhile, Stitch Fix (SFIX) offers a similar home try-on service, though customers pay a $20 fee, which is credited toward any purchase.

Amazon Removes DEI Language from Website

In a separate move, Amazon has quietly removed references to its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) goals and support for transgender employees from its corporate site, a shift that follows Donald Trump’s election victory. Changes include deleting language about gender transition benefits and a 2021 blog post that outlined goals for increasing Black and female representation in leadership.

Although the company still offers gender transition benefits and supports equal treatment for LGBTQ+ employees, some public-facing statements about these initiatives have been removed.

Is Amazon Stock Expected to Rise?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 46 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 41% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AMZN price target of $249.62 per share implies 14% upside potential.

See more AMZN stock analyst ratings