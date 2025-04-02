tiprankstipranks
Amazon (AMZN) Investors on High Alert as Trump’s “Liberation Day” Arrives

Story Highlights

Amazon stock declined over 6% in the last five days as tariff worries weighed on investor sentiment.

Amazon (AMZN) Investors on High Alert as Trump’s “Liberation Day” Arrives

Amazon (AMZN) investors are on high alert amid the upcoming “Liberation Day” announcements at an event scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST. President Trump is expected to impose sweeping tariffs on nations with which the U.S. holds a trade deficit, potentially impacting a broad range of imported goods.

What’s Happening with AMZN Stock?

In anticipation of these tariffs, AMZN stock has experienced notable volatility. The stock has dropped more than 6% over the last five days amid the broader market sell-off. On April 1, 2025, AMZN gained 2.42% from the previous close. Despite this uptick, the stock has been on an eight-week losing streak, largely attributed to impending tariffs and their potential to disrupt Amazon’s extensive global supply chain.

Amazon E-Commerce Braces for Tariff Impact

The new tariffs could shake up Amazon’s vast global supply chain, making it harder for sellers and manufacturers to plan. With rising costs, both sides face tough decisions on pricing as whether to pass the burden to customers or absorb the impact themselves. Additionally, tariff uncertainties are contributing to weaker demand, impacting the company’s sales.

According to TipRanks Net Sales Breakdown tool, Amazon generates over 38% of its sales from its online stores followed by third-party seller services at 24.5% and AWS (Amazon Web Services) at 16.86%.

In terms of geographical split, Amazon generated $43.4 billion of revenue (excluding AWS) from international markets in Q4 2024, up from $31.7 billion in Q2 2024, according to Main Street Data. This represented a 7% increase compared to last year. While Amazon’s international revenue is expanding, there are lingering concerns about how tariffs might affect its operations, especially for sellers dependent on imported products.

Top Analysts Weigh in on AMZN Stock

Five-star-rated analyst Mark Mahaney at Evercore ISI stated that most sellers are uncertain about how potential tariffs will affect their pricing strategies. Many sellers mentioned having a solid partnership with their manufacturers and are working together to determine who will take on the larger share of the tariffs. However, both parties will feel the impact. Mahaney confirmed his Buy rating on AMZN stock last week, predicting a 40% upside.

Meanwhile, Jefferies four-star-rated analyst Brent Thrill reduced his price target on AMZN stock last week from $275 to $250. Thill highlighted that growing uncertainty around tariffs is weighing on spending decisions in the technology sector, leading to cautious investor sentiment.

Is AMZN a Buy Right Now?

According to TipRanks, AMZN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 46 Buys and one Hold assigned in the last three months. At $269.34, the Amazon average share price target implies an upside of 40.16% from the current level.

See more AMZN analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

