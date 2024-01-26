Amalgamated Bank Earnings Call and Webcast Announcement

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, the Company will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023, in an earnings conference call and webcast scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details on how to join the call and webcast are available in the press release, and the associated slide presentation can be found on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations.” The provided information is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 nor incorporated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

For further insights into AMAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.