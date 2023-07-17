tiprankstipranks
Market News

Alzheimer’s Drug Data Sends ProMIS Vaulting Up

We’ve seen some businesses before try to fight Alzheimer’s Disease, and the results have been somewhat mixed so far. But for biotech stock ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN), the latest news from the Alzheimer’s front is looking surprisingly good for pre-clinical trials.

The data in question came back around ProMIS’ latest candidate, known as PMN310. PMN310, in turn, is a “humanized lgG1 antibody” which is aimed at “toxic amyloid beta oligomers.” ProMIS has been preparing for these trials since the FDA cleared it for trial back in May, and now, ProMIS is rapidly working toward getting its Phase 1 testing set up.

The pre-clinical data, meanwhile, proved a knockout in its own right. It noted that PMN310 could tackle the toxic amyloid-beta oligomers better than most, particularly those treatments that turned to synthetic oligomers. The ProMIS treatment was more selective in its attack, a move which should help it better tackle the disease. Further, the treatment showed “…robust and sustained antibody response focused on pathogenic amyloid-beta oligomers.” That further suggests a possibility that this will work out. There’s a long way to go, of course, with plenty more testing from here. But what we’ve seen today certainly suggests that ProMIS may have a contender on its hands.

A look at the last five days in trading for ProMIS Neurosciences stock shows that the news came at a great time. ProMIS had been quietly and slowly losing ground for most of those five days, until the news about PMN310 emerged. That sent ProMIS Neurosciences stock blasting upward, and it even managed to hold on to most of those gains throughout the trading day.

