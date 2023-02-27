Altria Looks to Buy NJOY after JUUL Disaster

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Altria Looks to Buy NJOY after JUUL Disaster

Altria (NYSE:MO) has long been regarded as one of the kings of dividend stocks. A regular, reliable producer, it’s hard not to like the income this stock produces for its shareholders. One of its most recent moves looks to cement that status a little more firmly. Investors, however, are skeptical, as Altria shares were down slightly in Monday afternoon’s trading.

Altria’s latest move features it offering a minimum of $2.75 billion to pick up NJOY, a startup firm that focuses on vaping technology. If that sounds familiar, it should; Altria recently tried to make a splash in the vape market with Juul. However, that deal didn’t work out very well at all, and now, Altria’s looking for a second chance. Thus, Altria laid out the offer on NJOY, one of a handful of vaping product makers whose products have approval from the FDA.

Juul may have settled some of the litigation around its products, but reports suggest it’s not out of the woods yet. With a potential FDA decision that could throw the company out of the market altogether about to land, Altria may be out of the vaping market altogether, at least for a while. Landing NJOY will give it a critical edge in a market that is still, at least somewhat, a growth market. That’s the kind of edge Altria needs, too; when it first invested in Juul, Juul was valued at $38 billion. Today, it’s just $714 million, a huge drop-off.

Analysts, meanwhile, are split on the notion, and most advise simply holding on based on four Holds, one Buy, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. Further, with an average price target of $47.42, Altria stock comes with slight upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MO

Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) Offers Investors Multiple Ways to Win
Stock Analysis & IdeasAltria Stock (NYSE:MO) Offers Investors Multiple Ways to Win
24d ago
MO
Altria Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
MO
Altria’s Q4 Earnings Boost Stock Higher
MO
More MO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MO

Altria Stock (NYSE:MO) Offers Investors Multiple Ways to Win
Stock Analysis & IdeasAltria Stock (NYSE:MO) Offers Investors Multiple Ways to Win
24d ago
MO
Altria Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesAltria Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
26d ago
MO
Altria’s Q4 Earnings Boost Stock Higher
Market NewsAltria’s Q4 Earnings Boost Stock Higher
26d ago
MO
More MO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >