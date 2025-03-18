tiprankstipranks
Alphabet (GOOGL) Battling Poverty in Africa Via Investment in Logistics AI Innovator

Story Highlights

Alphabet is investing in a Kenyan company using AI to boost the African continent’s logistics sector

Alphabet (GOOGL) Battling Poverty in Africa Via Investment in Logistics AI Innovator

Alphabet (GOOGL) is helping to use AI to cut the cost of vital food and medicine supplies throughout Africa.

AI Cutting Logistics Costs

The tech firm has invested, alongside European venture capital group Speedinvest in Kenyan-based logistics software-as-a-service provider business Leta. It is, according to a report in TechCrunch, using an AI-powered platform to optimize logistics delivery routes, track shipments in real time, streamline payments and provide businesses with shipping insights.

“For example, if there’s a roundabout where trucks or motorbikes repeatedly fail to complete a turn on that route, the AI flags it as a blacklisted route,” said Leta CEO Nick Joshi.

Its work is crucially important as the continent tries to tackle the problem of hunger, poverty, health, climate change and rising supply chain costs. According to figures from the African Development Bank logistics makes up 75% of product costs on the continent. Indeed, African businesses pay up to four times the global average to transport goods. These costs are passed on to consumers, increasing the struggle to get hold of food and medicines.

AI Expansion into Financial Services

The funding, which secured backing from Google’s Africa Investment Fund, will help Leta accelerate its solution across its five key markets – Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is also looking at using its AI platform in financial services products.

Leta’s real-time mapping work, including data sourced from live customer deliveries, has also reportedly boosted Google’s Google Maps product in Africa. This includes updating some areas of Nairobi, Kenya which have changed since Google last mapped the area back in 2022.

Other U.S. tech firms are also building AI services and capabilities in Africa such as Microsoft (MSFT) recently investing in South Africa.

Is GOOGL a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks, GOOGL has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 25 Buy and 11 Hold ratings. Its highest price target is $235. GOOGL stock’s consensus price target is $215.59 implying an 31.23% upside.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Disclosure

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

