Alphabet (GOOGL) Accused of “Betraying” Small Firms as AI Search Answers Batter Site Traffic and Revenues

Story Highlights

Google is being blasted by small business owners who claim their revenues and website traffic is plunging because of AI overviews

Alphabet (GOOGL) Accused of “Betraying” Small Firms as AI Search Answers Batter Site Traffic and Revenues

Small companies are missing out on vital traffic and revenues and begin forced to let staff go because of the damage done to their businesses by Alphabet’s (GOOGL) AI overviews tool.

These appear in Google Search results when Google’s systems determine that generative responses can be helpful for a user, pulling together information from a range of sources, including information from across the web.

Firms Closing Their Doors

According to a report in Bloomberg, which is drumming up huge interest on social media sites such as LinkedIn, owners of 25 small publishers spoken to by the paper said they had seen a 70% plus decline in site traffic leading to lost revenues because of the impact caused by Google’s use of AI.

One couple which runs a travel blog told Bloomberg that they felt “betrayed,” claiming AI Overviews summarized their content directly in search, making website visits — and revenue — plunge 90%. It has even forced some sites to shift to other distribution strategies with others actually deciding to close their doors.

Many of these small businesses and content creators heavily rely on Google search to drive traffic to their sites.

Google Own Goal

Users turning away from Google search may also ultimately damage Google’s AI offerings because it needs new information to feed its AI answers and make them better. Experts state that the summaries still contain inaccuracies which could even be dangerous if misleading information is given to home DIY searches such as ‘How to Fix a Plug.”

According to Google, tweaks like AI Overviews send more traffic to a variety of publishers, but data shows that only bigger players, including Google-owned YouTube, are benefiting. Google told Bloomberg that the rollout of AI Overviews had not harmed websites’ traffic, stating that it was “misleading to make generalizations about the causes” of declining traffic “based on individual examples.”

What it does show however is the unintended consequences of AI development and the impact it can cause on traditional business models and assumptions.

Is GOOGL a Good Stock to Buy Now?

On TipRanks GOOGL has a Moderate Buy consensus based on 26 Buy and 10 Hold ratings. Its highest price target is $230. GOOGL stock’s consensus price target is $210.73 implying an 43.60% upside.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

