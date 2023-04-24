tiprankstipranks
Market News

Alphabet CEO’s Compensation Exceeds $200M

It’s no secret that the CEOs of major tech companies are well compensated for their roles. Indeed, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai is paid an annual salary of $2 million. However, that’s not where the real money is made, as his total compensation in 2022 was $226 million, thanks to a triennial stock grant.

This is down from the $281 million he received in 2019, which was the last time such a stock grant was included. This is due to the company’s cost-cutting measures as Alphabet braces for a potential economic slowdown.

Interestingly, Alphabet’s insiders don’t appear to be very confident about the stock’s short to medium-term outlook, as indicated by the graphic above. Insider sentiment is currently rated as Very Negative as they have dumped $17.3 million worth of stock in the past three months.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

