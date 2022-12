Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), has been awarded a pay increase totaling $210 million, with $147 million of it to be paid in stock. It’s worth noting that Pichai would have to meet performance goals in order to actually receive the stock-based payments.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $125.76 on GOOGL stock, implying 44.63% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

