Alithya Group Jumps on Solid Earnings

\Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) (TSE:ALYA) posted quite a win with its earnings report released a few hours ago. And it was a win sufficient to send Alithya’s shares up in a double-digit boost in Thursday afternoon trading. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of C$0.04 and revenue of C$136.2 million. For reference, analysts were expecting an EPS of -$0.02.

Its fourth-quarter bookings hit $124 million, which gave it a book-to-bill ratio of 0.91. Though the ratio would have climbed to a full 1.06 if revenues from two certain long-term contracts signed back in last year’s first quarter were left out of consideration.

Alithya’s president and CEO, Paul Raymond, noted that Alithya managed to finish out another fiscal year successfully, showing off another quarter of revenue growth as well as adjusted EBITDA growth. Raymond further noted that Alithya was in line to meet the various key milestones spelled out in its strategic plan, working to build a solid footing against a backdrop of “global uncertainties” to drive it to a win as a leader in digital transformation.

A look at the past five trading days for ALYA stock highlights the level of impact today’s news had on it. Indeed, shares jumped over 10% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now up 7.69% during this timeframe.

Disclosure