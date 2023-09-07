Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Beats Q1 EPS Estimates, Misses on Revenue

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Beats Q1 EPS Estimates, Misses on Revenue
Market News

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Beats Q1 EPS Estimates, Misses on Revenue

Story Highlights

Alimentation Couche-Tard reported mixed Q1 results today, as EPS beat forecasts, but revenue came in below expectations.

After market close, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD), an operator of gas stations and convenience stores, reported mixed Fiscal Q1-2024 earnings results. On the one hand, adjusted earnings per share reached $0.86 (C$1.17) compared to the predicted $0.785 (C$1.07). This represents an increase of just 1.2% from the $0.85 earned during the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, revenue came in at $15.62 billion (16.3% lower year-over-year), missing the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion.

Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Couche-Tard’s Q1 adjusted net earnings were $838 million, marking a decrease from the previous year’s $875 million. Positively, though, total merchandise and service revenues rose by 5% to reach $4.3 billion. The company also reported 2.1% same-store merchandise revenue growth in the U.S., 2.7% in Europe and other regions, and a higher 6.4% growth rate in Canada. Merchandise and service gross margins grew slightly as well due to a beneficial change in product mix.

Next, same-store road transportation fuel volumes rose by just 0.7% in the U.S. and by 7.2% in Canada, but a 1.5% decrease was seen in Europe and other regions. Finally, in the quarter, Couche-Tard bought back 4.7 million shares for a total of $230 million.

Is ATD Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

According to analysts, ATD stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 10 unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. The average ATD stock price target of C$79.30 implies 10.8% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell ATD stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Chris Li, CFA of Desjardins, with an average return of 19.92% per rating and a 100% success rate. Click the image below to learn more.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

VinFast Auto Stock (NASDAQ:VFS): Not a Jackpot, but a SPAC Flop
Stock Analysis & IdeasVinFast Auto Stock (NASDAQ:VFS): Not a Jackpot, but a SPAC Flop
19m ago
VFS
WEN, YUM: 2 Fast-Food Stocks for Potentially-Fast Gains
Stock Analysis & IdeasWEN, YUM: 2 Fast-Food Stocks for Potentially-Fast Gains
2h ago
WEN
YUM
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) May Never be the Same Again. Here’s Why
Stock Analysis & IdeasIntel (NASDAQ:INTC) May Never be the Same Again. Here’s Why
4h ago
AMD
TSM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >