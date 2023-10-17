Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Xiaomi Pour Millions Into AI-Focused Baichuan

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Xiaomi Pour Millions Into AI-Focused Baichuan
Market News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Xiaomi Pour Millions Into AI-Focused Baichuan

Story Highlights

Major tech names in China, including Aliabba, are pouring millions into new-age companies that are focused on AI.

Chinese tech majors Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent have poured nearly $300 million into Baichuan, an AI startup, according to Bloomberg. Founded by the creator of the search engine Sogou, Baichuan is already commanding a valuation of over $1 billion. Reportedly, China’s leading smartphone maker, Xiaomi, also participated in the funding round.

The hefty valuation points to the buzz generated by new-age companies like Baichuan that are focused on artificial intelligence. Baichuan has introduced four open-source large language models and, impressively, was one of the first names to bag approval for a public rollout in China.

Companies around the globe are diving headfirst into AI. Today, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) introduced Ernie 4.0, the latest iteration of its AI chatbot. The company is pitting Ernie 4.0 as a direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4 model.  

So far, the Chinese tech sector has created more than 130 large language models, and this number could jump significantly as the country seeks to maintain its leadership in the tech space. Amid tightening tech curbs from the U.S., China aims to boost its computing power by over a third in the next three years, reaching over 300 exaflops by 2025.

Is BABA a Good Buy?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Alibaba. The average BABA price target of $140.84 implies a mouth-watering 67% potential upside.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) New Ernie Bot Rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4
Market NewsBaidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) New Ernie Bot Rivals OpenAI’s ChatGPT 4
2h ago
BABA
BIDU
Alibaba price target lowered to $136 from $142 at BofA
The FlyAlibaba price target lowered to $136 from $142 at BofA
7d ago
BABA
Citi Keeps Buy Rating on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) despite Downward Revisions
Market NewsCiti Keeps Buy Rating on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) despite Downward Revisions
8d ago
BABA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >