Alibaba Stock’s (BABA) Sell-Off After Tariffs Could Offer a Golden Entry Point for Investors

Alibaba stock (BABA) has taken a sharp hit following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements and China’s retaliatory measures. While investor sentiment remains shaky, the pullback could present a golden entry point for long-term investors betting on Alibaba’s strong fundamentals and recovery potential. With a Strong Buy rating from analysts, BABA stock offers over 40% upside from current levels.

For context, Trump imposed a steep 34% reciprocal tariff on Chinese goods, bringing the total tariff rate to 54%. In response, China matched with a 34% tariff on U.S. imports. Consequently, BABA stock has plunged over 17% in the past month, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by over 18%.

Alibaba’s Strength Outweighs Trump’s Trade Blow

Alibaba is less affected by U.S. tariffs because most of its business is still in China. While the company does sell to the U.S. through its global platform, most of those sales come from other countries. Additionally, heavy equipment like tractors and loaders on Alibaba are still cheaper than U.S. options, even after tariffs. So they’re likely to keep selling in the U.S. anyway. Having said that, Alibaba has some exposure to U.S. tariffs, but it’s not too big, and the risk is low.

According to Main Street Data, International Commerce generated $5.2 billion of revenues in Q4 2024, which is around 13% of the total.

Alibaba’s AI Game Remains Strong

Speaking of more bullish factors, Alibaba’s biggest strength right now is the fast growth of its AI cloud business. With rising AI breakthroughs like DeepSeek and growing infrastructure backing for new AI platforms, Alibaba stands in a strong spot for long-term growth.

Alibaba has been ramping up its AI push since the start of the year, rolling out multiple new products. This includes an advanced model from its Qwen 2.5 series that can handle text, images, audio, and video. Last month, it also released an upgraded version of its AI-powered Quark app. Most recently, Bloomberg reported that Alibaba is set to launch Qwen 3, an upgraded version of its core AI model. The release is expected later this month.

Insights from TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say

TipRanks’ “Bulls Say, Bears Say” tool provides insights into analysts’ perspectives on Alibaba’s stock.

Optimistic analysts highlight Alibaba’s edge in cloud infrastructure and flexible AI tools, positioning it as a top player in the global open-source AI race. On the other hand, cautious analysts flag concerns around its high capital spending, ongoing macro uncertainty, and ability to protect market share in e-commerce.

Is Alibaba Stock a Good Buy Now?

On TipRanks, BABA stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys assigned in the last three months. At $167.48, the Alibaba share price target implies a growth rate of 44% on the current trading price.

