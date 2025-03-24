Alibaba Stock (BABA) Climbs as China Pushes AI Chip Breakthrough

Alibaba stock (BABA) is climbing again after a new report suggested its AI chips may finally be showing real promise in China. According to Bloomberg, Ant Group—Alibaba’s fintech affiliate—used chips from both Alibaba and Huawei to train an AI model that reportedly matched the performance of Nvidia’s restricted H800 chips. The move could cut costs by up to 20%.

Ant Group Moves Away from U.S. Chips

As U.S. export rules tighten around Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI chips, Chinese tech firms have been scrambling for local alternatives. Most of the excitement has surrounded Huawei, but if Ant’s reported results hold up, Alibaba’s chips could become part of that conversation.

Furthermore, Alibaba said it plans to invest over $52 billion into AI and cloud over the next three years. That’s a bold bet, especially as its American depositary receipts have already jumped 59% this year.

Investors Cheer Local AI Momentum

Alibaba’s shares rose another 1.1% in premarket trading Monday. If the company can keep delivering progress on local chip development—while dodging U.S. restrictions—it might just rewrite China’s AI playbook.

Is BABA a Good Buy Right Now?

Analysts remain bullish on BABA stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 16 Buy recommendations. Over the past year, BABA has increased by more than 90%, and the average BABA price target of $165.61 implies an upside potential of 23% from current levels.

