Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Founder Jack Ma Visits China After a Long Absence

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Founder Jack Ma Visits China After a Long Absence

Story Highlights

Alibaba founder Jack Ma visited China after traveling overseas for more than a year. His visit comes at a crucial time, as China is trying to win back the trust of its business leaders. 

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), returned to China to visit a school he founded in Hangzhou city, the South China Morning Post reported. Ma, one of China’s most popular entrepreneurs, visited China after more than a year of overseas travel at a time when the country is trying to revive growth and gain the trust of business leaders.

Ma met teachers and students at Yungu School in Hangzhou, a city where Alibaba and fintech Ant Group are headquartered, to speak on various topics, including ChatGPT technology. Ma retired as Alibaba’s chairman on his 55th birthday in 2019. He has been traveling to different countries to learn about agricultural technology.

Ma was once a high-profile figure in China, enjoying significant media attention. However, a speech that he gave in October 2020, days before the initial public offering of Ant Financial, backfired miserably. Ma had criticized China’s financial regulators and banks. The speech made President Xi Jinping force the cancellation of Ant’s listing and triggered a crackdown on China’s largest technology companies. Since then, Ma has maintained a low profile and increasingly spent his time outside China.

Earlier this year, the Ant Group announced that Ma would give up control of Ant, reducing his voting rights to just 6.2%. A change in control might help the company go ahead with a listing in Hong Kong or Shanghai.  

China, which has been hit significantly by stringent COVID restrictions, is trying to boost business and win back the confidence of entrepreneurs. However, the recent disappearance of the founder of China Renaissance, Bao Fan, has raised questions about the government’s intentions. Fan was considered a star banker for tech deals.  

Is Alibaba Stock a Good Buy?

Wall Street is very bullish on Alibaba stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 14 unanimous Buys. The average price target of $146.23 suggests 68.3% upside potential.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BABA

TikTok Ban – Chinese Stocks in the Crosshairs?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTikTok Ban – Chinese Stocks in the Crosshairs?
22h ago
JD
MU
Alibaba call volume above normal and directionally bullish
BABA
Unusually active option classes on open March 24th
BP
DB
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

TikTok Ban – Chinese Stocks in the Crosshairs?
Stock Analysis & IdeasTikTok Ban – Chinese Stocks in the Crosshairs?
22h ago
JD
MU
Alibaba call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyAlibaba call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
BABA
Unusually active option classes on open March 24th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open March 24th
3d ago
BP
DB
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >