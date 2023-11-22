Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Executive Tries to Allay Investor Concerns With Internal Post

Chinese e-commerce major, Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) Chief Talent Officer and partner, Jiang Fang stated in a post on the company’s intranet, that it was a sheer “coincidence” that the decision by the company’s co-founder and former Chief, Jack Ma’s trust to sell 10 million shares came on the same day when Alibaba decided to scrap the listing of its cloud unit.

According to this post that was accessed by Reuters, it stated that earlier this year, Ma’s trust had “made a plan to sell some shares to reinvest in agriculture and public welfare projects,” and under U.S. securities rules, they were required to disclose it by the middle of November.

Jiang commented, “November 16 happened to be the disclosure time set, but the stockbrokers did not know that this day was the day when the company was set to release its financial report.” The coincidence of these two events had given rise to investor concerns about Ma’s commitment to the company.

The company had announced that it was halting the spin-off of its Cloud Intelligence business when it announced its calendar Q3 results. The company had stated that it was making this decision due to the adverse impact on its Cloud unit due to the restrictions placed by the U.S. on semiconductor manufacturing equipment and computing chips.

Is BABA a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Overall, analysts are bullish about BABA stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys and one Hold. Year-to-date BABA has slid by more than 14% and the average BABA price target of $126.32 implies an upside potential of 60.2% at current levels.