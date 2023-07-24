BABA Stock Jumps; Won’t Sell Its Ant Group Stake

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

BABA Stock Jumps; Won’t Sell Its Ant Group Stake

Recently, Ant Group—one of the biggest names in Chinese stocks in fintech—announced that it was planning to buy back over $6 billion worth of its own stock. A wide range of eyes then pivoted to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which owns a substantial quantity of Ant Group shares. Alibaba passed on any plans to sell off, and that sent shares blasting up over 5% at one point in Monday afternoon’s trading.

So why is Alibaba holding on to its Ant Group stake? Based on a company filing, Alibaba is sitting back because Ant Group and Alibaba have been working together for quite some time. Ant Group is, according to Alibaba, an “…important strategic partner to Alibaba Group’s various businesses…” and will, accordingly, “…maintain its shareholding in Ant Group.” Given that Alibaba owns 33% of Ant Group—Ant Group was actually part of Alibaba a little over a decade ago—that’s a mark of confidence.

There’s another key point that might go unconsidered otherwise; Alibaba doesn’t need to sell off Ant Group. Certainly, Ant Group is a vital part of Alibaba’s operations. Ant Group runs Alipay, the Chinese mobile payments service, which is frequently used on Alibaba. But Alibaba might have turned to selling its Ant Group stake if it were hurting for ready cash. With Ant Group ready to pay, Alibaba could have raised any amount up to the limit of its stake. But despite a shaky macroeconomic picture, Alibaba is holding out.

Turning to Wall Street, Alibaba stock is considered a Strong Buy by analyst consensus based on 13 Buy ratings and one Hold. Further, with an average price target of $142.71, Alibaba stock offers investors a 47.21% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BABA

Opening Day: Beauty brand owner Oddity soars in debut
The FlyOpening Day: Beauty brand owner Oddity soars in debut
1d ago
KGS
NIO
Alibaba Stock (NASDAQ:BABA): Depressed Valuation, Compelling Opportunity Before Q1 Earnings
SPX
BABA
Alibaba market share in China may be stabilizing, says Baird
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BABA

Opening Day: Beauty brand owner Oddity soars in debut
The FlyOpening Day: Beauty brand owner Oddity soars in debut
1d ago
KGS
NIO
Alibaba Stock (NASDAQ:BABA): Depressed Valuation, Compelling Opportunity Before Q1 Earnings
Stock Analysis & IdeasAlibaba Stock (NASDAQ:BABA): Depressed Valuation, Compelling Opportunity Before Q1 Earnings
4d ago
SPX
BABA
Alibaba market share in China may be stabilizing, says Baird
The FlyAlibaba market share in China may be stabilizing, says Baird
7d ago
BABA
More BABA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >