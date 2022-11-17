BABA Rises Despite Fiscal Q2 Revenue Miss

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

BABA Rises Despite Fiscal Q2 Revenue Miss

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are soaring today despite its fiscal Q2 top line missing the cut.

Revenues at $29.1 billion rose 3% year-over-year but missed the Street’s estimates by $490 million.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.82 per ADS for the Chinese e-commerce giant, an increase of 15% year-over-year surpassing analysts’ estimates of $1.69 per share.

Toby Xu, CFO of Alibaba Group commented, “We have continued to take a holistic approach to improve operating efficiency and cost optimization throughout the company that resulted in adjusted EBITA growth of 29% year-over-year. With strong net cash position and cash flow generation, as of November 16, 2022, we had repurchased approximately US$18 billion of our shares under our existing US$25 billion share repurchase program.”

Xu added that the company’s Board of Directors has approved to bump up its stock buyback program “by another US$15 billion and extend the program to the end of fiscal year 2025.”

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BABA

JD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
7d ago
JD
LI
Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
JD
BBY
Alibaba price target lowered to $180 from $206 at Benchmark
BABA
More BABA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BABA

JD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
Stock Analysis & IdeasJD, BABA, or LI: Which Chinese Stock is a Top Pick Amid a Steep Pullback?
7d ago
JD
LI
Celebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
Market NewsCelebrate Black Friday 2022 with These Stocks
7d ago
JD
BBY
Alibaba price target lowered to $180 from $206 at Benchmark
The FlyAlibaba price target lowered to $180 from $206 at Benchmark
10d ago
BABA

Latest News Feed