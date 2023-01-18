tiprankstipranks
Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) Cleared for $4B Dividend Payout

Story Highlights

A Washington state court’s decision removed the temporary restraining order that blocked Albertsons from paying the special dividend of about $4 billion.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) has cleared the final obstacle in the payment of its previously announced special dividend of $6.85 per common share. The Washington state’s Supreme Court lifted the temporary restraining order by declining to review a lower court’s ruling that allowed the $4 billion dividend payout.

The company said that it would immediately start the payment of a special dividend to shareholders of record as of October 24, 2022.

The dividend was blocked over concerns that the special payout could make Albertsons financially weaker and that the company could face bankruptcy if the $24.6 billion proposed merger with Kroger (KR) is not successful.

Further, Albertsons updated that the merger continues to be reviewed by the regulators. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission requested additional merger-related information as part of the ongoing review process. The merger is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Is Albertsons Stock a Buy or Sell?

Currently, ACI stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on three Buy and six Hold recommendations. The average stock price target of $26.36 implies 24.3% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ACI

Albertsons and Afresh Technologies roll out AI-powered retail platform
The FlyAlbertsons and Afresh Technologies roll out AI-powered retail platform
6d ago
ACI
Albertsons price target raised to $28 from $27 at Deutsche Bank
The FlyAlbertsons price target raised to $28 from $27 at Deutsche Bank
6d ago
ACI
Albertsons reports Q3 adjusted EPS 87c, consensus 67c
The FlyAlbertsons reports Q3 adjusted EPS 87c, consensus 67c
8d ago
ACI
More ACI Latest News >

